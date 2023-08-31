FIL Ltd Invests $8.27 Million in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 89,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 776.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 317,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2,016.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 216,569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 31.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1,034.2% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,211,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $105.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.10. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $122.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.57.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ArcBest from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ArcBest

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis L. Anderson II sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $577,005.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,238.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $378,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,227,501. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ArcBest Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.