FIL Ltd Invests $6.34 Million in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 76,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,056,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,654,000 after acquiring an additional 29,576 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,272,000 after acquiring an additional 63,251 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,483,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after purchasing an additional 167,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CWST opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.79. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.43, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,820. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CWST. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

