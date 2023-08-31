FIL Ltd Has $7.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935,497 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after buying an additional 3,023,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $421,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $71.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $75.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1927 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

