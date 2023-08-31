FIL Ltd Has $6.87 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Crocs were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,557,702.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at $9,439,239.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,468 shares of company stock worth $648,318. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CROX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.69.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

