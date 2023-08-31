FIL Ltd Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,874 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,237 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,005,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Regions Financial by 23.1% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 368,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 69,137 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,000,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Citigroup raised their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

