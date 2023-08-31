FIL Ltd Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 266.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,121 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in First Solar by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after buying an additional 780,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after buying an additional 1,385,912 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,797,525 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.62.

First Solar Stock Up 1.8 %

FSLR stock opened at $184.96 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

