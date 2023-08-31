FIL Ltd Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,425 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,693,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 110,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

