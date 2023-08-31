FIL Ltd Decreases Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,720 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $130.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.67 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average of $149.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXR. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

