FIL Ltd Buys 72,455 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 723.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,455 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,583 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,676 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.3 %

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $98.85 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

