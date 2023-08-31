FIL Ltd Acquires 382,410 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 3,502.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,410 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

MLCO opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $947.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 26.77%.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

