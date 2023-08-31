Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) PT Raised to $10.00 at Citigroup

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $8.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 57.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSLY. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of FSLY opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Fastly has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $122.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,379,976.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,253,798.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $183,408.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,430,365 shares in the company, valued at $105,650,896.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,379,976.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,253,798.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,573 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,077 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 886.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

