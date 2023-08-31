Evercore ISI Cuts United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $58.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

