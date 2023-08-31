Evercore ISI Boosts SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target to $45.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SkyWest

SkyWest Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of SKYW opened at $41.40 on Monday. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.43, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $725.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.