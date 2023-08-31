Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,956 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.28 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,998 shares of company stock worth $8,014,974. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Stories

