Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Down 1.8% After Insider Selling

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 140,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

Specifically, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 887,507 shares in the company, valued at $14,200,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $647.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 36,858.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,348,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after buying an additional 616,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

