EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Position Decreased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,693,000 after acquiring an additional 70,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,631,000 after acquiring an additional 105,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,486 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ENS opened at $104.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $56.72 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.39.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENS. CL King began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

