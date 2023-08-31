Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 518.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,910,000 shares of company stock worth $24,777,500. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

