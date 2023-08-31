Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Decreased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 95.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,604,887 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $243,121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMR opened at $98.29 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

