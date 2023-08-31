Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.17 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

