Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,091 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DFS opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DFS

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.