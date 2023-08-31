Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DDL opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $2.80 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $4,354,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,286,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 262,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.