Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $6,938,458. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $151.31 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.41. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

