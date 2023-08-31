Desjardins Cuts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$13.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.23.

Shares of CPG opened at C$11.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.90. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.57 and a 52 week high of C$11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.64.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of C$975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$969.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.7630332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

