Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DDOG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.45.

Get Datadog alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $94.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1,581.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.44. Datadog has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $10,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,938,605.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $10,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,938,605.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,186,528 shares of company stock valued at $113,907,193. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Datadog by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90,619 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Datadog by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Datadog by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.