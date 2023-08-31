Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Update

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Credit Saison Price Performance
CSASF stock opened at C$13.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.39. Credit Saison has a 52 week low of C$12.54 and a 52 week high of C$13.39.
Credit Saison Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Saison
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Saison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Saison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.