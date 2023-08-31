Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Update

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Price Performance

CSASF stock opened at C$13.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.39. Credit Saison has a 52 week low of C$12.54 and a 52 week high of C$13.39.

Credit Saison Company Profile

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

