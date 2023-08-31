Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Decreased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,689,979,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $542.26 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $546.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $240.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

