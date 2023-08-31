Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

COO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.56.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $380.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Cooper Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

