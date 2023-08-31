Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) PT Lowered to $34.00

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCSI. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $65.68.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.35 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

