Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after buying an additional 31,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,950,000 after buying an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,552.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,244 shares of company stock worth $1,975,684. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $183.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.99 and a 200-day moving average of $153.29. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $186.71.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

