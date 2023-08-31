Colonial Trust Co SC Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LPX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

