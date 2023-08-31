Colonial Trust Co SC Sells 766 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Colonial Trust Co SC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

