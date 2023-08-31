Colonial Trust Co SC Sells 220 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Colonial Trust Co SC trimmed its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sanofi by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sanofi by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

