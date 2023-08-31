Colonial Trust Co SC Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 315.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $270.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.65 and its 200 day moving average is $242.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

