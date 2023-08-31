Colonial Trust Co SC Raises Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 111.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.41.

Shares of CHTR opened at $439.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $452.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $396.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.49. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

