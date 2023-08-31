Colonial Trust Co SC Purchases 217 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1709 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

