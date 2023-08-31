Colonial Trust Co SC Purchases 198 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,611,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,599,000 after acquiring an additional 213,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

