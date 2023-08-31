Colonial Trust Co SC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Colonial Trust Co SC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,165,000 after buying an additional 162,419 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 276,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 887,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,148,000 after buying an additional 244,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after buying an additional 1,819,290 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $44.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

