Colonial Trust Co SC Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 422.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 621.1% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 123,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 106,203 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $3,448,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 94,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,327,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $1,165,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

