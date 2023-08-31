Colonial Trust Co SC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.6 %

NOW opened at $588.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $564.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $326,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,756 shares of company stock worth $7,049,205. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.