Colonial Trust Co SC Decreases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Colonial Trust Co SC lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $1,588,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,478,000 after buying an additional 62,958 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Airbnb by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,117,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,472,000 after buying an additional 95,888 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $20,896,708.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,216,768 shares in the company, valued at $403,318,371.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $18,197,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $20,896,708.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,216,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,318,371.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,067,826 shares of company stock worth $280,339,193. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Melius started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.2 %

Airbnb stock opened at $130.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The stock has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

