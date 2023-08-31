Colonial Trust Co SC Buys New Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.29 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

