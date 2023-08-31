Colonial Trust Co SC Buys 37 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $434.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $430.92 and its 200-day moving average is $376.42. The stock has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,811 shares of company stock worth $46,792,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

