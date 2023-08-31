Colonial Trust Co SC Acquires Shares of 100 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $442.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.