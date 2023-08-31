Citigroup Upgrades Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) to Buy

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Mineral Resources Stock Performance

About Mineral Resources

Shares of MALRY opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $69.49.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

