Citigroup Upgrades Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) to Buy

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.
