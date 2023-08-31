Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

CHRD stock opened at $158.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $164.79.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,736.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $438,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,514,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,387,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,631,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Chord Energy by 165.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 333.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

