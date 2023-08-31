Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $505.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $524.60 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.87-$0.95 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $625.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $545.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

