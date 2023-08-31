Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $135.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock’s previous close.

CHKP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.59.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $134.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.97 and its 200-day moving average is $127.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

