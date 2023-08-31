Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 536.8% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $439.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $452.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $396.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.49.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.41.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

