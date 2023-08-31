ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) PT Lowered to C$0.15 at Raymond James

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
ChannelAdvisor Stock Performance
ChannelAdvisor Company Profile
ChannelAdvisor is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.
Further Reading
