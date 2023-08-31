Cerity Partners LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,998.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $279.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.